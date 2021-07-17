Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.46.

NYSE:DK opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

