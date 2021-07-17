Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCCU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

HCCCU opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.62.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

