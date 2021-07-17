Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.81 Billion

Brokerages expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to announce sales of $135.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $137.77 billion. Walmart posted sales of $137.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $551.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $543.08 billion to $557.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $566.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $558.87 billion to $576.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,031,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.92. The stock has a market cap of $396.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,602,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,510,351 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after acquiring an additional 231,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after buying an additional 573,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,659,138,000 after buying an additional 384,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

