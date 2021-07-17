Walter C. Johnsen Sells 20,400 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $899,844.00.

Walter C. Johnsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Walter C. Johnsen sold 2,108 shares of Acme United stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $95,871.84.

Shares of ACU stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $42.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26. Acme United Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $147.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Acme United had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Acme United during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Acme United during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acme United during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Acme United during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Acme United during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

