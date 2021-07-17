Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $123.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.80, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.86.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.88%.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 20.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,752,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 74,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,873,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 24.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 22,698 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.