Wayne S. Doiguchi Sells 375,000 Shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Stock

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) insider Wayne S. Doiguchi sold 375,000 shares of California BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $7,177,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALB opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $144.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.31. California BanCorp has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 11.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 396,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 49,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 41,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 40,690 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 739,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after buying an additional 29,697 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in California BanCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

