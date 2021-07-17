WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Holdings Trimmed by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 26.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 307,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 108,173 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $94,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 32.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,642,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,913,000 after buying an additional 405,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $41,533,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,887,000 after purchasing an additional 69,376 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 25.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,785,000 after purchasing an additional 66,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,926,000 after purchasing an additional 56,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $252.29 on Friday. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $183.55 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.56.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.