Wealth Alliance Acquires 445 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Netflix were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Netflix by 694.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Edward Jones began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $595.84.

NFLX opened at $530.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $508.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $235.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

