Wealth Alliance Boosts Stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Wealth Alliance raised its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CS opened at $9.73 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.52.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

