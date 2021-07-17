Wealth Alliance Buys 360 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Edison International were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.16.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

