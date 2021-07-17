Wealth Alliance Has $631,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wealth Alliance raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $77,730,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,294,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,356,000 after purchasing an additional 421,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on shares of The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.96.

The Allstate stock opened at $130.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.21.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,111 shares of company stock valued at $33,848,532 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

