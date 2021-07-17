Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 4,026 Shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWCTU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,243,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,863,000 after buying an additional 768,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000.

TWC Tech Holdings II stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.45.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

