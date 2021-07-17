Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) shares fell 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.97 and last traded at $16.97. 5,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 368,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.