Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weibo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.50.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. Weibo has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.69.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 21,993,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,759,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after buying an additional 1,759,458 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Weibo by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,029,000 after buying an additional 1,396,180 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $638,000. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

