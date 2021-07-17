Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

