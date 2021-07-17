Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $49.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.31.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of WERN opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

