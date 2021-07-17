Westover Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $141.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $142.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.56.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

