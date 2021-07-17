Westover Capital Advisors LLC Invests $531,000 in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,179,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntsman news, VP Randy W. Wright sold 42,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,237,032.29. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

NYSE:HUN opened at $25.81 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

