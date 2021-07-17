Westover Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,449,000 after buying an additional 1,811,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $52,036,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,324,000 after purchasing an additional 981,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,859,000 after purchasing an additional 845,740 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.51. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $51.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

