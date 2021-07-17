Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPGYF. Raymond James raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.