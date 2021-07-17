Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NYSE WSR opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $340.51 million, a P/E ratio of 61.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.18). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 5.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

