Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBRBY. HSBC initiated coverage on Wienerberger in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

WBRBY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.13. 1,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,516. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.84. Wienerberger has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

