William Blair Begins Coverage on Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $93.40 price target on the business services provider’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Insperity’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NSP. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.90.

NSP stock opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.35. Insperity has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. Insperity’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,563,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,491. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,625,000 after buying an additional 42,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Insperity by 74.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Insperity by 3.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

