William Borden James Sells 20,000,000 Shares of Boston International Holdings Plc (LON:BIH) Stock

Boston International Holdings Plc (LON:BIH) insider William Borden James sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £200,000 ($261,301.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Boston International Holdings Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £769,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.40.

Boston International Company Profile

Boston International Holdings Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a company or business operating in the foreign exchange sector. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

