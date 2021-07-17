Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber Sells 15,000 Shares

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total transaction of $833,900.00.

NYSE WSM opened at $154.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.67. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.99 and a 52-week high of $194.69. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 794,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,957,000 after buying an additional 55,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

