WOWswap (WOW) Market Cap Tops $1.72 Million

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.01 or 0.00015754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $48,114.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00038531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00103977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00144318 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,829.61 or 1.00157023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.