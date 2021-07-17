WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of WVFC stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. WVS Financial has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.67.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter. WVS Financial had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 3.65%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WVS Financial stock. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. M3F Inc. owned 0.61% of WVS Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

