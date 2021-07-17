X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Shares Up 6.8%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) shares shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.02. 2,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 969,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded X Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $612.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.93.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.34 million for the quarter. X Financial had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 35.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in X Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in X Financial by 13.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in X Financial in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in X Financial in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

