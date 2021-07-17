X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan Sells 13,448 Shares of Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $77,729.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paula Ragan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $22,800.00.

Shares of XFOR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.59. 200,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,465. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.66. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Equities analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

