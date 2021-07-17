xBTC Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. xBTC has a total market capitalization of $666,463.30 and approximately $257.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, xBTC has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One xBTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00038448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00102775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00143491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,642.17 or 0.99935217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 1,988,622 coins and its circulating supply is 1,980,416 coins. xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

