XMON (XMON) Price Down 33.4% Over Last Week

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One XMON coin can currently be bought for $1,169.09 or 0.03690874 BTC on popular exchanges. XMON has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $48,738.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XMON has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00038240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00103073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00144679 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,671.22 or 0.99987559 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars.

