XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS XPPLF opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.00. XP Power has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $77.00.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

