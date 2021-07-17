XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS XPPLF opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.00. XP Power has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $77.00.
XP Power Company Profile
