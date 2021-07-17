XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

XSPA opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. XpresSpa Group has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $146.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.35.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 million. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 50.08% and a negative net margin of 881.66%. Analysts predict that XpresSpa Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XSPA. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in XpresSpa Group by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

