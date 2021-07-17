Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Claudia S. Toussaint Sells 5,956 Shares of Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $119.36. 842,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.87 and a 1-year high of $121.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,289,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Xylem by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,541,000 after buying an additional 477,666 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Xylem by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after buying an additional 477,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Xylem by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,012,000 after buying an additional 449,886 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XYL. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

