Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $163,482.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,914 shares of company stock worth $7,577,087. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $115.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.72.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

