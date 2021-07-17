Zacks: Analysts Anticipate XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.64. XPO Logistics reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 371.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $7.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.42.

XPO Logistics stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.00. 2,179,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 106.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $153.45.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,752,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,612,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,425,182 shares of company stock valued at $461,448,534. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.