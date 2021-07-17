Zacks: Analysts Expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Capstone Green Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 151.82% and a negative net margin of 27.18%.

CGRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CGRN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.51. 76,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,305. Capstone Green Energy has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

