Zacks: Analysts Expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $174.43 Million

Equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will post sales of $174.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.70 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $106.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $663.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $641.70 million to $683.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $685.00 million, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $726.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on POWI. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after acquiring an additional 391,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 165,680 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,998,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,325,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,692,000 after purchasing an additional 85,350 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.37. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $99.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

