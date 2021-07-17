Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to announce sales of $44.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $186.66 million. argenx posted sales of $3.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,155.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $223.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.60 million to $354.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $218.50 million, with estimates ranging from $110.58 million to $371.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 458.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 69.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

ARGX traded up $8.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,605. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.72. argenx has a 1 year low of $212.66 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

