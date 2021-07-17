Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $771.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to announce sales of $771.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $766.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $777.20 million. Kansas City Southern reported sales of $659.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kansas City Southern.
Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $40,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.33. 1,519,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,794. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $152.18 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.08.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
