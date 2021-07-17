Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $771.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to announce sales of $771.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $766.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $777.20 million. Kansas City Southern reported sales of $659.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $40,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.33. 1,519,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,794. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $152.18 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

