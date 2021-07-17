Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.28 Billion

Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will announce sales of $16.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.01 billion to $16.55 billion. MetLife reported sales of $13.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year sales of $65.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.20 billion to $66.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $66.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.00 billion to $68.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. lifted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

MET stock opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In related news, EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $505,128.00. Also, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in MetLife by 62,239.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp increased its stake in MetLife by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 17,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

