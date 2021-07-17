Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to report $11.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.55 million and the highest is $13.34 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $1.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 619.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $52.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $59.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $108.01 million, with estimates ranging from $52.59 million to $167.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 6,510,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,758,000 after acquiring an additional 525,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,278,000 after buying an additional 354,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after buying an additional 461,855 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,353,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,217,000 after buying an additional 232,268 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,294,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 104,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

OCUL opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

