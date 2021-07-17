Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. Varex Imaging posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 235%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Varex Imaging by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period.

VREX stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.97. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

