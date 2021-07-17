Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. Varex Imaging posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 235%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Varex Imaging by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period.

VREX stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.97. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.