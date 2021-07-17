Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will report sales of $1.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.25 million and the lowest is $550,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics posted sales of $620,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 million to $8.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.28 million, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $4.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 520.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ ONCT traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 487,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,301. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

