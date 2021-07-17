Zacks: Brokerages Expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to Announce $2.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to report $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the lowest is $1.54. OneMain posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 158.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year earnings of $9.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $10.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OneMain.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

OMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

OneMain stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.34. The company had a trading volume of 466,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,309. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.19. OneMain has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in OneMain by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.