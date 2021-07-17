Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.95 Million

Analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to post sales of $29.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.66 million to $30.18 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $17.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year sales of $134.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.71 million to $137.26 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $190.10 million, with estimates ranging from $182.22 million to $200.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 525.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 12,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $303,000. SB Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.3% during the first quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 9,861,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,473,000 after purchasing an additional 669,334 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $6,129,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

PACB stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,366. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 35.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.