Zacks: Brokerages Expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Virtu Financial reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIRT. Citigroup upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 380,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 9,571 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 58,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $26.02. 918,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.29. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

