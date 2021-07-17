Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Afya from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Afya from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Afya has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.04.

Afya stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. Afya has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.87. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. Afya had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Afya during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Afya in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Afya by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,567,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,315,000 after purchasing an additional 207,766 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 49,770 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Afya by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 516,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after buying an additional 89,105 shares during the period. 29.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

