Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aviva has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aviva has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

