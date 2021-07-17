Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) to Hold

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

NGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.91.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

